Obituary: Kenneth Gumm

Kenneth Gumm, 76, of Vienna died Thursday April 8, 2021 at Ohio State University Hospital. He was born in Vanport City, Oregon a son of the late Ralph Gumm and Ada Gumm Holtz.

He retired from DuPont after forty years. He was a lifetime member of The Moose Club and loved woodworking and being a Papa.

He is survived by his wife of forty-four years Judith Gumm; three daughters Sherri Cowan (Donald) of Cairo, WV, Cynthia Hudson (Sam) of Vienna, and Stephanie Dudley of California; nine grandchildren Kelsey Chapman (Jamie Austin), Grant Chapman (Jose Nazarino), Jason Turner, Alex Dudley, Britton Dudley, Ali Staats, and Sam, Catherine, and Claire Hudson; and a great granddaughter Jocelyn Staats.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by three daughters Elizabeth Chapman, Kathleen Gumm, and Caroline Straight.

Visitation will be Thursday 4-6 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg. The family will have a private graveside service at Off Fellows Cemetery in Cairo.

