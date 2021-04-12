Advertisement

Obituary: Kenneth Gumm

Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Kenneth Gumm, 76, of Vienna died Thursday April 8, 2021 at Ohio State University Hospital.   He was born in Vanport City, Oregon a son of the late Ralph Gumm and Ada Gumm Holtz.

He retired from DuPont after forty years.  He was a lifetime member of The Moose Club and loved woodworking and being a Papa.

He is survived by his wife of forty-four years Judith Gumm; three daughters Sherri Cowan (Donald) of Cairo, WV, Cynthia Hudson (Sam) of Vienna, and Stephanie Dudley of California; nine grandchildren Kelsey Chapman (Jamie Austin), Grant Chapman (Jose Nazarino), Jason Turner, Alex Dudley, Britton Dudley, Ali Staats, and Sam, Catherine, and Claire Hudson; and a great granddaughter Jocelyn Staats.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by three daughters Elizabeth Chapman, Kathleen Gumm, and Caroline Straight.

Visitation will be Thursday 4-6 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.  The family will have a private graveside service at Off Fellows Cemetery in Cairo.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: David Eugene Wright
Clarence Full
Obituary: Clarence F. Full
Joseph Deem
Obituary: Joseph Henry Deem
Donald Stolter
Obituary: Donald G. Stotler, Sr.

Obituaries

Nelson Benedict
Obituary: Henry “Nelson” Benedict, Jr.
Kenneth Gilbert
Obituary: Kenneth Gilbert
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Amanda Ashton (Boyd) Gorsuch
Marilyn Lee Dehmlow
Obituary: Marilyn Lee Dehmlow
Florence Mayle
Obituary: Florence L. Mayle
Betty Thomas
Obituary: Betty Thomas