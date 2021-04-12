Obituary: Marilyn Lee Dehmlow

Marilyn Lee Dehmlow, age 80, entered glory surrounded by her six children and her husband at her home in Marietta, Ohio in the early morning hours of April 11th, 2021. She was born July 2nd, 1940 in Wheeling, West Virginia to Harry and Virginia Taylor.

She graduated from The Laurel Academy in 1958 in Cleveland, Ohio. She attended DePauw University for a year where she met her future husband, Curtis. Then she continued her education at The Francis Payne Bolton School of Nursing at Case Western Reserve University, and she graduated with her RN degree in the spring of 1964. She worked as an RN in various capacities for a brief period of time.

On July 18th, 1964, she married Dr. Curtis L. Dehmlow at Church of The Covenant in Cleveland, Ohio. Curtis and Marilyn met at a presbyterian church in Greencastle, IN, where Curtis sang in the choir and fell in love with the young redhead wearing a wide-brim hat sitting in the congregation.

She is survived by her husband and her six children: son Jonathan (Susan) of Marietta, granddaughter Esther (Joseph) Miser, grandson Nathaniel (Abigail), grandson Benjamin (Rachel), and grandson Isaiah, daughter Sarah (Joel) Bridgwood of Brewster, MA, grandson Peter (April), great grandchildren Autumn and Asher, granddaughter Adria (Jon) Thompson, great grandchildren Bjorn and Aren, and granddaughter Gillian (Joseph) Inkrott, great grandson Luke, daughter Anne (Terrence) Flynn of Gahanna, Ohio, grandchildren Isabella and Samuel, son William (Kirsten) of Centennial, Colorado, grandson Shaffer (Stephanie), great grandson Torin, grandson Konnor (Natalie), grandchildren Tucker, Chloe, and Wyatt, son Matthew (Amy) Dehmlow of Vienna, WV, granddaughter Addison Litton (Matthew Suess), and daughter Susannah Dehmlow of Marietta, grandchildren Eva, Camille, and Canyon Herb. She is preceded in death by her parents Harry and Virginia Taylor, sister Elizabeth Brokaw, nephew Joseph Brokaw, and infant great grandchildren.

Marilyn had many interests and gifts including quilting for each of her grandchildren, playing classical piano and pipe organ, gardening, writing poetry, painting and traveling. In addition, she volunteered and gave her time and energy to the Easter Seals, American Cancer Society, Women’s Care Center, and Hospice of Marietta. She was also a member of the Parkersburg Catholic School Board and a member and leader at Bible Study Fellowship in Parkersburg. More than anything else, she was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and auntie who left a legacy of faith and love for Jesus. We are forever grateful for her unconditional love that she fiercely showed us over the years. She courageously fought a debilitating illness for 12 years with grace and a contagious smile. As a redhead, she had a fiery and fun-loving spirit which she shared with those around her.

The family would like to thank Dr. Kelli Cawley, Dr. Barry Louden, Dr. Eva Giro, Dr. Scott Strickler, Amedisys Hospice staff, and our personal caregivers over the years including Melissa, Doisha, Michelle, Lisa, April, Kathryn, Nancy, Sharon, Amanda, Jessica, Kristian, Lou, and all our other caregivers.

Visiting hours will be at the McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 13th from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm. A private funeral service will be held at Putnam Congregational Church and the burial at Lynch Church Cemetery will be Wednesday, April 14th. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.

In Marilyn’s honor, in lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the American Cancer Society through their online website and the Women’s Care Center (3007 Dudley Ave, Parkersburg, WV 26104).

