Parkersburg teen wins West Virginia state Youth of the Year

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia Boys and Girls Club Youth of the Year winner is from the Wood County area.

Parkersburg High School junior, Yuan Uy is receiving the honor of winning this honor in the state of West Virginia.

The 17-year old has been with the club since immigrating with his family when he was twelve.

Uy takes a majority of his time educating and helping his peers at the club and those in the community on humanitarian law.

Officials at the boys and girls club in Parkersburg say they are proud of Uy and that he is deserving of this award.

“He is the most dedicated kid I think I’ve ever met. Yuan has not only been an active member at the club even though he’s a junior in high school. He gives back to his fellow club members. Just over Spring Break he did a book distribution to the younger kids,” says Parkersburg Boys and Girls Club CEO, Lynn Rein.

Officials at the Boys and Girls Club say that Yuan goals are city planning and economic development.

He is a 4.0 student and wants to major in political science in college.

Yuan also earns a $25 hundred scholarship for winning this award.

He will be going to Chicago in June to compete for the Midwest Regional Youth of Year event.

