Snowville Creamery recalls whipping cream

By Zach Shrivers
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
POMEROY, Ohio (WTAP) - Pomeroy-based Snowville Creamery is recalling nearly 300 units of its 64-ounce whipping cream after routine testing by the Ohio Department of Agriculture showed some of the product wasn’t effectively pasteurized.

Snowville officials said the affected products have an expiration date of April 18.

No foodborne illnesses have been reported, but the company said anyone who eats the affected product and then feels sick should contact a physician immediately.

If you have some of the affected product, Snowville officials said to throw it away and call them for a refund at 740-698-2340.

