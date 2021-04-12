Advertisement

Structure fire reported in Washington County

Burning wooden house close-up(Story Blocks)
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - A structure fire was reported in Washington County Monday morning, at 19135 State Route 550.

The Warren, Barlow, and Oak Grove fire departments have responded, as well as Highway Patrol and Washington County law enforcement officials.

No residents were home when responders arrived, and there have been no reports of injury. No information is currently available regarding the cause of the fire.

Traffic on Route 550 is blocked in both directions.

WTAP will continue to provide updates as additional information becomes available.

