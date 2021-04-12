Structure fire reported in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - A structure fire was reported in Washington County Monday morning, at 19135 State Route 550.

The Warren, Barlow, and Oak Grove fire departments have responded, as well as Highway Patrol and Washington County law enforcement officials.

No residents were home when responders arrived, and there have been no reports of injury. No information is currently available regarding the cause of the fire.

Traffic on Route 550 is blocked in both directions.

