Teen, 13, on spring break saves toddler from drowning in resort pool

By WESH Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 3:47 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) - A 13-year-old girl from New Mexico is getting a lot of praise for saving a 3-year-old girl from drowning while she was vacationing in Florida.

Kaydence Henslee, 13, and her family were on a spring break trip in Orlando, Florida, in March when the teenager spotted a 3-year-old girl face down and motionless in the deep end of the resort’s pool.

“So, I just jumped in, grabbed her and pulled her out. People gave her CPR, and we called 911,” Kaydence said.

Kaydence Henslee, 13, (far right) and her family were on a spring break trip when she rescued a...
Kaydence Henslee, 13, (far right) and her family were on a spring break trip when she rescued a 3-year-old girl, whom she spotted face down and motionless in the deep end of the resort’s pool.(Source: Henslee Family, WESH via CNN)

Thankfully, the toddler recovered, and she and her family are safely back in Missouri. Her mother said, according to her daughter’s doctors, if Kaydence had not gotten into the pool and rescued the girl as quickly as she did, the outcome might have been different.

Matt Henslee, Kaydence’s father and a minister, heaped praise on his daughter.

“I believe he had her exactly where she needed to be at just the right time and gave her the bravery and the confidence and the instincts to jump in without really thinking,” he said. “She doesn’t think she’s as much of a hero as just doing the right thing at the right time. Of course, I told her that Captain America would say that’s what heroes do.”

The two families are now connected, sharing Easter pictures and birthday presents. The incident happened less than two weeks before the rescued toddler’s birthday.

“We’re just thankful that they’ll get to celebrate, just as they celebrated Easter, and they get to have a birthday today and every other holiday. That’s a real blessing,” Matt Henslee said.

Kaydence is pursuing CPR training after the incident.

“She said, ‘Next time, I don’t have to worry about finding somebody else. I can just do it myself,’” her father said.

