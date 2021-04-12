Advertisement

Teen killed after stepping on downed power line while trying to escape burning car

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a...
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a power line that had been knocked down by a tree during a quick-moving storm.(Source: WFTS via CNN)
By WFTS Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFTS) - A 17-year-old girl from Florida died after her car hit a power line brought down by heavy storms.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the teen was driving Sunday in Spring Hill, Florida, when she hit a power line that had been knocked down by a tree during a quick-moving storm.

The teen’s car caught fire on the driver’s side as a result of the collision, and she tried to escape through the passenger side, FHP says.

She ended up stepping on the live power line and died at the scene.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Copyright 2021 WFTS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Coronavirus
Sunday COVID-19 numbers for W.Va., Washington County
This 40,000 square foot building was built in 1912 and sits on the corner of Market and Ninth...
Local invests in historic building to better the future of downtown
One police officer was hospitalized for severe smoke inhalation but has since been released.
Fire causes significant damage at Society Manor
The West Virginia Senate has passed House Bill 2368, otherwise known as Mylissa Smith’s Law.
Mylissa’s Law passes W.Va. Senate
THE VOICE -- Season: 20 -- Contestant Gallery -- Pictured: Connor Christian -- (Photo by: Chris...
Gallipolis native makes his mark on “The Voice”

Latest News

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden’s dog Major, shown on the right, will undergo...
Major training: Biden dog gets help adjusting to White House
Former police officer Derek Chauvin is charged with murder and manslaughter in George Floyd's...
LIVE: Judge refuses to sequester jury in George Floyd murder case
Burning wooden house close-up
Structure fire reported in Washington County
File image
Former basketball coach charged with corruption of minors
Police in Houston said an infant was killed by his 3-year-old brother.
Police: Texas infant fatally shot by 3-year-old brother