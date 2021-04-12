Advertisement

Vandalism reported at the Ohio Statehouse

(WTVG)
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The State Highway Patrol says a man broke into the Ohio Statehouse overnight, used a fire extinguisher to spray chemicals on the building’s historic Rotunda floor, and then called 911 seeking medical help.

Columbus police responding to the call Monday found the man outside on the west lawn of the downtown building near the monument to former Ohio governor and president William McKinley. He says the man appeared to be under the influence of drugs and said he was trying to get medical assistance related to his use of illegal narcotics.

