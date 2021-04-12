Wood County 911 center continues to receive, deliver PPE

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Personal protective equipment is not as hard to come by as it was during the early days of the pandemic.

But the Wood County 911 Center is still working to make sure it gets to the right customers.

Center Director Rick Woodyard told the county commission Monday the 911 center recently has been delivering shipments of vaccine doses from Charleston to the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department.

But it also has just received items including masks, face shields, gowns and gloves.

Woodyard says one priority for the new equipment will be shipments to nursing homes.

”So, as soon as we get that, we want to shove it out the folks, so they can start stockpiling stuff on their own, so if we have another issue, which I hope we don’t, it will already be out in the field.”

The center is also working on updating its communications and camera surveillance equipment.

The commission, meanwhile, agreed to seek bids to demolish dilapidated properties located on Crawford Street in Parkersburg.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.