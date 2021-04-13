Early voting for Washington County primary in progress

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Voting prior to next month’s Washington County primary is described as “steady”-although there might be a trend developing for those who don’t want to vote in person.

125 people came to the Washington County Board of Elections to cast ballots in the first week of early voting that began April 6.

In this primary season, there are races for Belpre Auditor and city council, a Marietta schools income tax levy and several township fire levies.

Early voting continues through the weekend before the May fourth primary.

”We are open from (8 AM to 5 PM) this week for people who would like to vote,” Deputy Washington County Elections Director Karen Pawloski said Tuesday. “The week before the election, we will be open unitl 7 P.M. every evening. And then, the weekend before the election, we will be open from (8 A.M-4 P.M.) on Saturday and (1-5 P.M.) on Sunday.”

The board of elections adds, however, 200 applications for absentee ballots have already been sent out. Those can be returned up to 7:30 P.M. on the day of the primary, which is also when the polls for in-person voting close.

The deadline for requesting an absentee ballot is noon on May 1.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.