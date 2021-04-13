Farmers to Family food distribution returning this Thursday

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Housing Authority and South Parkersburg Baptist Church are will be hosting a food distribution later this week.

The Farmers to Family food distribution will be returning this Thursday after high demand.

Roughly three weeks ago, volunteers at the distribution saw a high turnout hours before the initial 12 p.m. start.

Because of this, the distribution ran out of food boxes before 1 p.m. much earlier than the expected 4 p.m. end time.

With this in mind, organizers are taking measures to make sure everyone that comes out will get the food they need.

“We are going to be doing things a little different. Families are still encouraged to come early as the food truck arrives prior to the 10 o’clock time we will go ahead and start distribution. The other changes that we are making is that we will be limiting the boxes of food to three per car. It will still be based on family size. You can pick up for one additional family but we are limiting to three boxes per car,” says Parkersburg Housing Authority executive director, DJ Haynes.

The distribution will be taking place at the Erickson All-Sports Facility from 10 in the morning to 2 p.m.

