Happy Little Fun Run registration deadline approaching

Running shoes(WVLT)
By Sarah Cooke
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Happy Little Fun Run, benefitting the Parkersburg Art Center, will be held virtually this year, and the deadline for registration is approaching on April 15.

Participants will receive a race packet and will run or walk their 5K during the month of May. They will take photos of themselves running or walking while wearing the bibs and gear they are provided, and submit the photos to happylittlefunrun@gmail.com  to be eligible for prizes, which will be given out at the end of May.

Registrants will also be provided with a race course, which was determined with the intention of bringing attention to the art that is present throughout downtown Parkersburg.

Race packets will include paintbrushes, and participants are encouraged to paint their bibs and submit photos. Also included in the packets will be a Happy Little Fun Run shirt, an artfully made one of a kind race medal, a PAC sticker, DIY paintable race bibs and paints, and a free wine voucher from the Blennerhassett Hotel for those 21 and over.

The event is sponsored by Downtown PKB and the McCarter Health Center, and its title is inspired by the late artist Bob Ross. Registration can be completed online here.

