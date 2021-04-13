Obituary: Janet (Oney) Hutchinson

Janet (Oney) Hutchinson, 81, of Marietta died Saturday April 10th, 2021, peacefully at home. She was born June 12, 1939 in Magoffin County, Kentucky to Bill and Bessie Oney. Janet worked briefly caring for the elderly, volunteered at Community Action, and was passionate about caring for all those around her.

She was a proud homemaker and loved to cook, garden, and sew. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family. Janet is survived by two sons, Bill (Cindy) of Marietta, and Nick (Molly) of Lowell, one daughter, Kathy Delancey of Caldwell, ID, four grandchildren, Misty Ash (Logan), Jon Hutchinson (Missy), Kristy Oty (Amin Mason), Krisha Smith (Grant), seven great-grandchildren, Sophie & Carter Hutchinson, Addison & Barrett Ash, Parker Oty, and Piper & Marley Smith, and two sisters, Polly Rempel and Fay Watson (Bo) of Parkersburg, WV. She is preceded in death by her husband John, and granddaughter Billie Delancey. Per Janet’s wishes, there will be no memorial services held at this time.

Cawley & Peoples Funeral Homes offer online condolences by visiting their website at www.cawleyandpeoples.com.

