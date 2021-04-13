Obituary: Kathleen “Kathie” Ann Suck

Kathleen “Kathie” Ann Suck, 79, of Parkersburg, passed away on Monday April 12, 2021 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on January 24, 1942 in Parkersburg, WV to the late Gilbert and Juanita Cunningham. She graduated from PHS in 1960 and on August 13, 1960 she married her high school sweetheart Robert D. Suck. They were happily married for 57 years. Kathie had many interests such as tending to her garden and flower beds, going to the beach to soak up the sun, and doing all things that come with being a homemaker. Most of all, Kathie loved spending time with her family and being involved in their lives.

She attended and studied the Bible at the South Parkersburg Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses for many years. She looked forward to the Bible’s promise of an end to sickness and death, and to the hope of resurrection to life on a paradise earth.

She is survived by her two daughters Robin Staats (Chuck) of Walker, WV and Renna Rankin (Matthew) of Belpre, OH and a son Ed VanDale (Thelma). She had four grandchildren, Chad Staats (Tara) of Parkersburg, WV, Cole Staats (Chelsie Moore and kids) Beverly, OH, Tabitha Thomas (Wesley) Marietta, OH, and Tiffini Wallenhorst (Zachary) Westlake, OH. She also had four great-grandchildren, Brayden Thomas, Olivia Wallenhorst, Jacob Wallenhorst, and baby girl Thomas (expected soon). Kathie is also survived by three brother-in-laws and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her beloved husband Robert D. Suck, her in-laws Lawrence and Catherine Suck, and her siblings Gladys Lemley, Alberta Faye Johnson, and Gilbert Cunningham Jr.

The family would like to extend their thanks to Missy Lipscomb and the other healthcare workers that assisted Kathie throughout the years.

Visitation will be 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday April 14, 2021 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will follow the visitation at 6:30 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home with Bub Clegg officiating.

