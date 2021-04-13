Obituary: Robin E. Null

Robin E. Null 48, of Vienna, WV, began the next chapter of her life on April 11, 2021 surrounded by love and family. She will continue her life with Granny Grunt in heaven. She was born December 8, 1972 in Germany.

Left behind to cherish her memory include her mother, Mary H Matthews of Belleville; father, Robert Null of Belpre; seven brothers and one sister : Jeffrey Null of Belleville, Michael and Ernesto Matthews of Parkersburg, Samantha Ferrell of Parkersburg, David Peck of Moundsville, Casey Null of Texas, Justin and Jason Null of New Mexico. She loved all her nieces and nephews- Jeffrey, Katie, Amber, Isaac, Austin, Joseph, Rodney, Zoey, David, Holly, Danielle, and Johnny.

Special thanks to Dean Conrad and James Fetty for all they have done.

She will always be LOVED, but never forgotten.

Funeral services will be 3 p. m. Sunday April 18, 2021 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home with Pastor Ronnie Hendershot officiating. Visitation will.be 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. prior to the service on Sunday.

