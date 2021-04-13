Parkersburg woman arrested after 2-car crash

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg woman was arrested Tuesday afternoon after police said she ran away after a minor two-vehicle crash on Division Street.

April Ellis, 45, who police say also has been known to go by April Mounts, was arraigned in Wood County Magistrate Court Tuesday night on charges including three counts of possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident, Parkersburg Police said.

Police were called to 10th Avenue and Division Street in south Parkersburg about 4:15 p.m. after they said Ellis’ car, which was headed north, bumped into another car in the center turn lane as she was attempting to turn into the parking lot of the nearby McDonald’s restaurant.

After the crash, police said she ran, but was caught about a block away on Neal Street.

No one was hurt in the crash, police said, and both vehicles sustained only minor damage.

