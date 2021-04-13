Some local clinics affected by J&J pause

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The news that Johnson and Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine has been “paused” for use in the U.S. has halted some-but not all-local vaccination clinics.

Following national guidelines, both West Virginia and Ohio issued statements Tuesday morning saying they, too, are pausing use of the J and J vaccine.

The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department says the J and J vaccine has only been given to homeless people in its six-county region, and, going forward, those people will get the two-dose Moderna vaccine, as have the rest of those getting shots.

Meigs County, Ohio’s health department announced Tuesday it cancelled a clinic set for Tuesday with the Ohio University College of Osteopathic Medicine at the Racine Methodist Church. The scheduled clinics where the Moderna vaccine are in use are not affected.

Memorial Health System in Marietta still plans to go ahead with drive-through clinics set for Thursday and Saturday.

it will be using the two-dose Moderna vaccines. People scheduled for the J and J vaccine will be notified of any changes in plans.

Marietta College held vaccination clinics last week and Monday for its students, using the J and J vaccine. It hopes to hold more clinics before the end of the current school year, but spokesman Tom Perry says that will depend on whether the halt in the vaccine distribution is lifted.

Memorial Health System, which has held the Marietta College clinics, says it is working to shift to Moderna vaccines, even though they require two doses a month apart.

