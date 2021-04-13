Student Athlete of the Week: Nathan Murray

ELIZABETH, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Nathan Murray is a senior at Wirt County High School who plays football, basketball, and baseball for the Tigers.

While he has received many accolades across multiple sports, he says he loves the fast-paced part of basketball, making it his favorite sport.

Nathan has a 4.0 GPA, and while he will not play sports competitively at the college level, he will be heading to West Virginia University this fall.

