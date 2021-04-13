Advertisement

Student Athlete of the Week: Nathan Murray

Nathan Murray, from Wirt County High School, is WTAP's Student Athlete of the Week.
Nathan Murray, from Wirt County High School, is WTAP's Student Athlete of the Week.
By Ryan Wilson
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
ELIZABETH, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Nathan Murray is a senior at Wirt County High School who plays football, basketball, and baseball for the Tigers.

While he has received many accolades across multiple sports, he says he loves the fast-paced part of basketball, making it his favorite sport.

Nathan has a 4.0 GPA, and while he will not play sports competitively at the college level, he will be heading to West Virginia University this fall.

