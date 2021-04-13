Sweet Corn Festival Canceled; will return in 2022

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Although many pandemic rules and regulations are being relaxed, many events are choosing to cancel for the safety of the public.

The Sweet Corn Festival committee is choosing to cancel this year’s event for this very reason.

Although the event normally is in July, the group behind thought it would be in the best interest of everyone to postpone it for next year.

“Ultimately, the safety of the community and the volunteers that are needed to host this event. What we can’t do is control contact and spread of a virus. We’re noted for successful festivals that pack people into tents to eat corn. And it’s a good time but not a good time to do that at this time,” says Sweet Corn Festival vice chairperson, Mark Doebrich.

Although with the cancelation of the festival the two recipients of this year’s sweet corn festival scholarships are getting them.

Both Kesselyn Bigley and Addie Huffman will each receive $1 thousand in scholarships.

