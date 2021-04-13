Westbrook Health Services to provide free Naloxone at Save a Life Day

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Westbrook Health Services will be handing out free Naloxone, nasal spray (brand name: Narcan), a medication designed to rapidly reverse opioid overdose, at four locations during Save a Life Day on Monday, April 19.

“With the rise in opioid overdoses in Wood County a free Naloxone day is one way Westbrook can help the community save lives,” said President and CEO Kevin Trippett. “Naloxone is a medicine that can rapidly reverse an opioid overdose and buy valuable time for paramedics or emergency responders. Our hope is that individuals who have been revived with Naloxone will then seek substance use treatment.”

According to the WVDHHR, in 2019, more than three out of every four fatal overdoses in West Virginia involved an opioid, with reports of opioid overdoses substantially increasing in 2020.

On Monday, April 19, from 11:00 A.M. – 4:00 P.M. at four locations in Wood County individuals will be able to pick-up free Naloxone and receive training as well as recovery resources.

Locations Include:

· St. Joseph Ambulance Service – 1619 St. Marys Ave., Parkersburg, WV 26101

· Good Shepard Church – 903 Charles St., Parkersburg, WV 26101

· Walmart – 701 Grand Central Ave., Vienna, WV 26105

· Powell’s Auto Repair – 904 Pike St., Parkersburg, WV 26101

