Skip to content
Home
News
Weather
Sports
Obituaries
Livestream
Live Events
Search
Home
News
Ap
Business
Community
Crime
Economy
Education
Politics / Elections
Energy
Family
International
National
Regional
Road Conditions
State
Election Results
National Results Map
News Poll
Livestream
COVID-19 Updates
Great Health Divide
Accidents
WTAP Half Off Deals
MOV Open For Business
Livestream 2
Video
WOVA Live
Obituaries
This Is Home
Job Board
BuyMOV First
Wedding Wishes
Academic Achiever
Contact Us
Advertise with WTAP
Careers
Purchase WTAP News Stories
Weather
Radar
Live Streaming Weather & Special Reports
Closings
Skycams
Sports
Jan Dils Student Athlete of the Week
Football Frenzy
Scoreboard
Community Calendar
Mid-Ohio Valleys Got Talent
Health Matters
Pet Corner
Sketch The Outdoors
Mid-Ohio Valley Churches
Promotions
TV Listings
Submit Photos and Videos
Submit a Story
Full Court Press with Greta VanSusteren
Circle - Country Music and Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
PowerNation
Contests
Jan Dil's Golden Apple Award
Latest Newscasts
Advertisement
WTAP Pinpoint Spring Summer Weather Promo
Spring/Summer Pinpoint Weather
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 4:57 PM EDT
|
Updated: 5 hours ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Most Read
Ex-Marietta Middle School basketball coach jailed on sex charges
Fire damages home in Washington County
Fire causes significant damage at Society Manor
Parkersburg woman arrested after 2-car crash
Parkersburg teen wins West Virginia state Youth of the Year
Latest News
WTAP Explore our MOV Churches
WTAP Explore our MOV Churches
WTAP Pinpoint Spring Summer Weather Promo
Buy MOV First 2020