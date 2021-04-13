WV Boys H.S. Basketball poll- April 12

(AP) - CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) _ The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:

Team Record Pts Prv

Class AAAA

1. Morgantown (10) 13-1 100 1

2. George Washington 10-1 86 3

3. Huntington 9-2 68 2

(tie) University 8-1 68 4

5. Martinsburg 8-1 62 5

6. Cabell Midland 10-3 60 6

7. Greenbrier East 9-2 40 7

8. Wheeling Park 8-4 19 8

9. South Charleston 10-4 18 10

10. Princeton 9-2 9 NR

Others receiving votes: Musselman 6, Jefferson 6, Parkersburg South 6, Buckhannon-Upshur 2.

Class AAA

1. Robert C. Byrd (10) 12-1 100 1

2. Fairmont Senior 13-1 90 2

3. Shady Spring 8-2 74 3

4. Nitro 11-3 68 4

5. Wheeling Central 9-2 63 5

6. Logan 12-4 49 6

7. Herbert Hoover 11-3 38 7

8. Grafton 11-3 24 8

9. Winfield 11-5 20 10

10. Notre Dame 3-5 19 9

Others receiving votes: Lincoln 2, Hampshire 2, North Marion 1.

Class AA

1. Williamstown (8) 11-1 97 1

2. Charleston Catholic (1) 8-2 90 3

3. Poca (1) 9-4 77 2

4. Clay County 10-2 66 5

5. St. Marys 11-3 65 4

6. Ravenswood 10-5 45 7

7. Magnolia 8-6 38 6

8. Braxton County 8-4 29 9

9. Chapmanville 6-6 16 8

10. South Harrison 8-5 11 NR

Others receiving votes: Wyoming East 7, Liberty Raleigh 5, Ritchie County 4.

Class A

1. Man (8) 11-1 98 1

2. James Monroe (1) 14-0 87 2

3. Pendleton County (1) 9-0 81 3

4. Tug Valley 10-2 72 4

5. Clay-Battelle 12-2 58 5

6. Webster County 6-4 41 6

7. Greenbrier West 7-6 35 7

8. Tolsia 7-4 23 8

9. Cameron 9-4 18 10

(tie) Tucker County 10-2 18 NR

Others receiving votes: Greater Beckley Christian 15, Mount View 3, Meadow Bridge 1.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.