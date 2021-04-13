WV Boys H.S. Basketball poll- April 12
WV Boys high school basketball poll for week of April 12
(AP) - CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) _ The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:
Team Record Pts Prv
Class AAAA
1. Morgantown (10) 13-1 100 1
2. George Washington 10-1 86 3
3. Huntington 9-2 68 2
(tie) University 8-1 68 4
5. Martinsburg 8-1 62 5
6. Cabell Midland 10-3 60 6
7. Greenbrier East 9-2 40 7
8. Wheeling Park 8-4 19 8
9. South Charleston 10-4 18 10
10. Princeton 9-2 9 NR
Others receiving votes: Musselman 6, Jefferson 6, Parkersburg South 6, Buckhannon-Upshur 2.
Class AAA
1. Robert C. Byrd (10) 12-1 100 1
2. Fairmont Senior 13-1 90 2
3. Shady Spring 8-2 74 3
4. Nitro 11-3 68 4
5. Wheeling Central 9-2 63 5
6. Logan 12-4 49 6
7. Herbert Hoover 11-3 38 7
8. Grafton 11-3 24 8
9. Winfield 11-5 20 10
10. Notre Dame 3-5 19 9
Others receiving votes: Lincoln 2, Hampshire 2, North Marion 1.
Class AA
1. Williamstown (8) 11-1 97 1
2. Charleston Catholic (1) 8-2 90 3
3. Poca (1) 9-4 77 2
4. Clay County 10-2 66 5
5. St. Marys 11-3 65 4
6. Ravenswood 10-5 45 7
7. Magnolia 8-6 38 6
8. Braxton County 8-4 29 9
9. Chapmanville 6-6 16 8
10. South Harrison 8-5 11 NR
Others receiving votes: Wyoming East 7, Liberty Raleigh 5, Ritchie County 4.
Class A
1. Man (8) 11-1 98 1
2. James Monroe (1) 14-0 87 2
3. Pendleton County (1) 9-0 81 3
4. Tug Valley 10-2 72 4
5. Clay-Battelle 12-2 58 5
6. Webster County 6-4 41 6
7. Greenbrier West 7-6 35 7
8. Tolsia 7-4 23 8
9. Cameron 9-4 18 10
(tie) Tucker County 10-2 18 NR
Others receiving votes: Greater Beckley Christian 15, Mount View 3, Meadow Bridge 1.
