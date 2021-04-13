WV Girls High School Basketball poll- April 12
The latest WV girls high school basketball poll released April 12.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) _ The Associated Press high school girls basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:
Team Record Pts Prv
Class AAAA
1. Cabell Midland (6) 10-2 96 2
2. Huntington (4) 11-1 89 1
3. George Washington 11-3 78 4
4. Wheeling Park 11-2 67 3
(tie) Morgantown 10-4 67 5
6. Woodrow Wilson 11-4 53 6
7. University 9-7 33 7
8. Capital 7-6 30 8
9. Spring Valley 6-4 13 10
(tie) Bridgeport 6-4 13 9
Others receiving votes: Jefferson 3, Martinsburg 3, Parkersburg 3, Preston 1, Buckhannon-Upshur 1.
Class AAA
1. Fairmont Senior (9) 14-0 90 1
2. North Marion 10-0 76 2
3. St Joseph 10-2 72 3
4. Nitro 11-1 64 4
5. Wayne 8-3 55 5
6. Logan 8-3 41 6
7. PikeView 7-3 35 7
8. Lincoln County 8-4 29 9
9. Midland Trail 5-0 18 10
10. East Fairmont 4-3 13 8
Others receiving votes: Keyser 1, Philip Barbour 1.
Class AA
1. Parkersburg Catholic (8) 12-0 88 1
2. Wyoming East (1) 6-2 77 2
3. St. Marys 14-3 72 3
4. Frankfort 14-2 69 4
5. Williamstown 9-4 47 6
6. Petersburg 11-1 39 9
7. Mingo Central 6-3 35 5
8. Charleston Catholic 7-4 30 7
9. Summers County 5-5 22 8
10. Ritchie County 11-4 16 10
Others receiving votes: None.
Class A
1. Gilmer County (5) 10-4 86 1
2. Tucker County 12-4 73 2
3. Tug Valley (2) 9-2 67 6
4. Webster County 11-2 60 3
5. Cameron (2) 14-1 57 5
6. Calhoun 10-4 48 4
7. James Monroe 10-4 39 7
8. River View 12-2 34 8
9. Tolsia 4-5 20 9
10. Sherman 2-2 9 10
Others receiving votes: Clay-Battelle 2.
