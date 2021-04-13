WV Girls High School Basketball poll- April 12

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) _ The Associated Press high school girls basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:

Team Record Pts Prv

Class AAAA

1. Cabell Midland (6) 10-2 96 2

2. Huntington (4) 11-1 89 1

3. George Washington 11-3 78 4

4. Wheeling Park 11-2 67 3

(tie) Morgantown 10-4 67 5

6. Woodrow Wilson 11-4 53 6

7. University 9-7 33 7

8. Capital 7-6 30 8

9. Spring Valley 6-4 13 10

(tie) Bridgeport 6-4 13 9

Others receiving votes: Jefferson 3, Martinsburg 3, Parkersburg 3, Preston 1, Buckhannon-Upshur 1.

Class AAA

1. Fairmont Senior (9) 14-0 90 1

2. North Marion 10-0 76 2

3. St Joseph 10-2 72 3

4. Nitro 11-1 64 4

5. Wayne 8-3 55 5

6. Logan 8-3 41 6

7. PikeView 7-3 35 7

8. Lincoln County 8-4 29 9

9. Midland Trail 5-0 18 10

10. East Fairmont 4-3 13 8

Others receiving votes: Keyser 1, Philip Barbour 1.

Class AA

1. Parkersburg Catholic (8) 12-0 88 1

2. Wyoming East (1) 6-2 77 2

3. St. Marys 14-3 72 3

4. Frankfort 14-2 69 4

5. Williamstown 9-4 47 6

6. Petersburg 11-1 39 9

7. Mingo Central 6-3 35 5

8. Charleston Catholic 7-4 30 7

9. Summers County 5-5 22 8

10. Ritchie County 11-4 16 10

Others receiving votes: None.

Class A

1. Gilmer County (5) 10-4 86 1

2. Tucker County 12-4 73 2

3. Tug Valley (2) 9-2 67 6

4. Webster County 11-2 60 3

5. Cameron (2) 14-1 57 5

6. Calhoun 10-4 48 4

7. James Monroe 10-4 39 7

8. River View 12-2 34 8

9. Tolsia 4-5 20 9

10. Sherman 2-2 9 10

Others receiving votes: Clay-Battelle 2.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.