UPDATE: Three injured in wreck near Newport

UPDATE: 4/14/21 9:30 P.M.

Three people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a wreck on State Route 7 near Newport Wednesday afternoon.

A trooper investigating the crash said that it appears a car was trying to turn onto Dana Road when it was rear-ended and pushed into the path of a pick up truck.

Authorities issued a citation for following to close, but have not identified any of the drivers yet.

The wreck closed both lanes of traffic on Route 7 around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, though the highway has since fully reopened.

The crash is still under investigation.

UPDATE: 4/14/21 5 P.M.

NEWPORT, Ohio (WTAP) - A section of State Route 7 near Dana Road in Washington County has reopened after a three-vehicle crash that sent as many a three people to the hospital, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

The patrol said two people in one vehicle and possibly another person in a second vehicle were taken to the hospital after the crash, which happened about 2:45 p.m. Wednesday on Route 7 near milepost 40 north of Newport.

Authorities have not released information about their injuries, and the crash remains under investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY: 4/14/21

NEWPORT, Ohio (WTAP) - A section of State Route 7 near Dana Road in Washington County is shut down in both directions because of a three-vehicle crash, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

As many as three people have been injured in the crash, which was called in to the patrol about about 2:45 p.m. Wednesday.

The patrol said two people in one vehicle and possibly another person in a second vehicle are being transported to the hospital. There is no information about the seriousness of their injuries.

One of the vehicles may have been towing a small utility trailer, the patrol said.

