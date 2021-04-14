B-17 Flying Fortress to Visit Yeager Airport Memorial Day Weekend

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Yankee Air Museum today announced it will dispatch its flagship, the Boeing B-17G “Yankee Lady,” to Yeager Airport, Charleston, West Virginia on Saturday, May 29. Calling it a vital stop on the Honor the Heroes Tour the Museum’s World War II heavy bomber will offer self-guided tours and Air Adventure rides. The plane will arrive at approximately 10:30AM from its base at historic Willow Run Airport in Ypsilanti, Michigan.

“Our B-17 Yankee Lady and crew are honored to be guests of Yeager Airport and Capital Jet Center,” said Kevin Walsh, President and CEO, Yankee Air Museum.

“Bringing our Honor the Heroes tour to Charleston on Memorial Day weekend is a vital stop for us. West Virginia was instrumental in World War Two, ranking fifth in the nation for sending nearly 219,000 men and women to the military, including nearly 67,000 who volunteered.”

Walsh said last year was the 75th Anniversary of the End of World War Two, and the pandemic limited a national observance of the triumph over tyranny. He said the Museum is redoubling its efforts in 2021 to visit key states and Honor the Heroes that helped win the war. Sending its pristine B-17 on this mission is paramount.

The B-17 is the type of four-engine heavy bomber that initiated daylight strategic bombing in World War II. Its purpose was to fly high and deep into enemy territory striking high value targets such as munitions factories, oil refineries and military installations.

According to Walsh, 12,731 of these stout aircraft were built between 1936 and 1945. With a crew of ten and defensive armaments of up to 13 fifty caliber machine guns, the B-17 became known as the Flying Fortress. More than 5,000 were shot down over Europe during the historic air war. “Today, there may be only ten airworthy Boeing B-17s left in existence, so it’s important that we share this flying museum and honor our Greatest Generation,” added Walsh.

Walsh is encouraging everyone to see this award-winning, historic aircraft. “Touring the plane or even better, flying on it, gives a deep appreciation of what our World War Two airmen did for us. It is an unforgettable experience,” he said.

The B-17 Yankee Lady expects to arrive by 10:30AM on Saturday, May 29, 2021. The aircraft will stay through Sunday afternoon May 30, offering tours and Air Adventure rides until about 4:00PM. The plane will be parked at Capital Jet Center 300 Eagle Mountain Road, Charleston, WV 25311.

Walsh said self-guided ground tours cost $8.00 for adults aged 15 and above; $3.00 for kids aged 6 to 15 and all others are free. Air Adventure rides on the B-17 are available on Saturday at 1:00PM 2:00PM and 3:0PM. On Sunday, seats are available at 10:00AM, 11:00AM and 1:00PM. An Air Adventure ride is a 35-minute experience and costs $495.00. To order a B-17 Air Adventure visit www.yankeeairmuseum.org and click on “Fly With Us.”

“It is impossible to keep planes like the Yankee Lady B-17 operating without community support at home and everywhere we fly,” said Walsh. “We appreciate the support of Yeager Airport and Capital Jet Center for helping make this mission possible.”

