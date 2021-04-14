Advertisement

Busy Bee Restaurant opens new location

Open sign(KVLY)
By Sarah Cooke
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
RENO, Ohio (WTAP) - Popular Marietta restaurant The Busy Bee has opened a second location in the Reno Business Park. The new restaurant is open to the general public.

It is cafeteria style, offering some of the original restaurant’s menu staples, as well as grab-and-go items, and it has seating for over 150 people.

The new location opened last week and business has been going well, said owner Larry Sloter.

“It’s been great. We just have to continue to work through the differences between it and running the original restaurant. So we continue to work to create new methods of doing it and making sure we’re fast enough to operate a cafeteria line,” Sloter said. “There’s a great customer base out there and they’ve been wonderful about giving feedback...It’s been a wonderful experience so far and we’re excited to be doing it,” he added.

Additionally, the original location recently obtained a liquor license and has expanded its beverage menu. The Busy Bee has also begun participating in Marietta’s First Fridays, and stays open late on those evenings.

