Delays expected on Wood CR 47/1, Dry Run Road, on Thursday

Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) announces delays on Wood CR 47/1, Dry Run Road, on Thursday, April 15, according to Jared Evans, District Three Maintenance Engineer.

WVDOH will be performing a culvert replacement on Wood CR 47/1, Dry Run Road, beginning approximately 100 feet from the intersection of WV 47, at milepost 0.01. Crews will be working between the hours of 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Flagging personnel will be present.

However, delays of up to 30 minutes is expected. Motorists are asked to plan accordingly. Please be advised that inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the work schedule.

