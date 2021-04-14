Eight federal arrest warrants issued in Athens County for drug charges

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - On April 13, members of the Fairfield-Athens Major Crimes Unit, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Athens County Sheriff’s Office executed twelve federal arrest warrants, eight of which were for individuals living in Athens County, and four for individuals in Franklin County.

The execution of the warrants was the result of a seventeen-month collaborative drug trafficking investigation between the FairfieldAthens Major Crimes Unit, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

All twelve individuals have been charged federally with conspiracy to possess or distribute over 100 grams of heroin, which carries a minimum mandatory five-year sentence and a maximum forty-year sentence.

“This investigation targeted a drug trafficking operation responsible for supplying large quantities of heroin from Franklin County to Athens County. Traffickers and users from Athens County drove to Columbus, sometimes daily, to bring heroin back for use and sale in Athens County and surrounding areas,” said Athens County Sheriff Rodney Smith.

