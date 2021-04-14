Justice, health officials say vaccines “safe and effective”

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Governor Jim Justice, in his first briefing since West Virginia, Ohio and other states paused administering the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, joined state health leaders in saying all of the available vaccines are safe.

“It’s one-in-a-million,” Gov. Justice added. “I hope and pray that the Johnson & Johnson folks can get this cleaned up from the standpoint of safety because we want it to be incredibly safe. But this pause is out of an abundance of caution.”

Justice was referring to reports that, out of 6 million doses of the J&J vaccine given out, six people have contracted blood clots. One death has been reported.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, through the federal Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), has not received any reports of these extremely rare blood-clotting events in West Virginia residents who have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The DHHR will continue to monitor for instances going forward.

The governor went on to say the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have received “rave reviews”. The Johnson and Johnson vaccine has been popular, however, because it requires just one shot, while the others available in the U.S. require two shots, several weeks apart.

To date, 258,353 West Virginians age 65 and older have chosen to be vaccinated, including 219,536 who are now fully vaccinated. The governor said a total of 1.1 million doses have been given out since the vaccine rollout began in December, 2020.

Additionally Wednesday, Gov. Justice announced that West Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate has decreased once again, dropping to 5.9% for the month of March; the first time the unemployment rate has fallen below 6% since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.West Virginia’s unemployment rate has declined for 11 consecutive months and is now better than the national unemployment rate.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.