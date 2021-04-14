Advertisement

Lane closures scheduled on WV 14A

(WSAZ)
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Division of Highways announces that the William P. A. Nicely Bridge located on WV 14A, East Street, at milepost 1.56 will be subject to single lane closures due to a routine bridge inspection beginning on Monday, April 19, according to Keeling Fife, District Three Bridge Engineer.

The single lane closures on WV 14A, across the William P. A. Nicely Bridge are expected April 19-23, 2021, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Motorists traveling on WV 14A, East Street, may experience substantial delays and should seek alternative routes if possible. Those traveling through the work zone are asked to reduce their speed, follow the direction of all traffic control devices, and use caution through the work zone.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change or extend the work schedule.

