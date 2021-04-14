Advertisement

“Love, Loss, and What I Wore” to be first in-person production at Actors Guild

By Ryan Wilson
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Actors Guild of Parkersburg is set to hold their first in-person theatrical production since the pandemic began.

Lisa Collins, Barbara Full, Morgan Stubbe, Jaliyah Townsend, and Randi Wilson star in “Love, Loss, and What I Wore,” which is a series of monologues written by women, and they use their wardrobe to describe their past experiences and memories.

The show was initially set to occur in November, but due to the Governor’s orders it had to be pushed back to now.

Barbara Full, who also directs the play, says that even though rehearsals had to keep getting pushed back, it was easy to get the cast back together to resume their preparations.

“Because it’s readers theatre, and we don’t have to have things memorized, that makes it a little bit easier to get back together.” Barbara said. “We initially had done some zoom rehearsing and then we met in our rehearsal hall, which is pretty large, so we were definitely able to social distance there. So it actually went back together pretty easily.”

The show’s opening night is Friday, April 16.

Because of limited seating, tickets for Friday and Saturday’s shows are sold out, but tickets are still available for purchase for Sunday’s matinee production beginning at 2:30.

The show is rated PG-13, so children are not recommended to attend. Tickets are being sold for $15 on the Actors Guild website.

