Advertisement

Marietta Main Street continues with flower basket fundraiser

(WTAP)
By Sarah Cooke
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta Main Street’s 2021 Flowers For Hope campaign is underway, and the organization has reached 22 percent of its goal of raising $20,000.

Each year, the organization hangs about 350 flower baskets from the lampposts in downtown Marietta as a beautification project for the city, and funds raised during Flowers for Hope campaign support the project.

With businesses beginning to reopen after long periods of being closed, in some cases, the beautification of downtown takes on an additional significance this year.

Those who would like to contribute have the option of sponsoring a basket in honor of a loved one.

Each basket sponsorship is $75, with the option of contributing an additional $25 to Marietta Main Street and its broader efforts to support the city.

Donations can be made online here. The deadline to sponsor a basket is May 7.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

April Ellis is charged with DUI, possession, and leaving the scene of an accident.
Parkersburg woman arrested after 2-car crash
A section of State Route 7 near Danas Run Road in Newport was closed Wednesday afternoon...
UPDATE: Three injured in wreck near Newport
Crystal Dawn Burke
Ex-Marietta Middle School basketball coach jailed on sex charges
Robin Null
Obituary: Robin E. Null
Roger Rutter
Alleged drug ring leader arraigned under $1 million bond

Latest News

Man taken to the hospital after gun accidentally fires in Middleport, Ohio
Former police officer Kim Potter has been arrested and charged in the killing of Daunte Wright.
Former officer charged in Daunte Wright killing
WTAP News @ 6 - Williamstown hosts Wirt in Class AA sectionals
WTAP News @ 6 - Williamstown hosts Wirt in Class AA sectionals
WTAP News @ 6 - PHS hosts Hurricane in Class AAA sectionals
WTAP News @ 6 - PHS hosts Hurricane in Class AAA sectionals
WTAP News @ 6 - South hosts St. Albans in Class AAA sectionals
WTAP News @ 6 - South hosts St. Albans in Class AAA sectionals