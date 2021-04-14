Marietta Main Street continues with flower basket fundraiser

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta Main Street’s 2021 Flowers For Hope campaign is underway, and the organization has reached 22 percent of its goal of raising $20,000.

Each year, the organization hangs about 350 flower baskets from the lampposts in downtown Marietta as a beautification project for the city, and funds raised during Flowers for Hope campaign support the project.

With businesses beginning to reopen after long periods of being closed, in some cases, the beautification of downtown takes on an additional significance this year.

Those who would like to contribute have the option of sponsoring a basket in honor of a loved one.

Each basket sponsorship is $75, with the option of contributing an additional $25 to Marietta Main Street and its broader efforts to support the city.

Donations can be made online here. The deadline to sponsor a basket is May 7.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.