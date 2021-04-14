McKinley, Worthington Elementary buildings heading to auction

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Board of Education decided Tuesday night to publicly auction off two former elementary schools.

In a five-nothing vote, the board decided to sell the buildings that used to be Worthington Elementary School and McKinley Elementary School.

Both buildings head to sale on April 30th.

Worthington will be bid on at 10 a.m. and McKinley will be bid on at 1 p.m.

A spokesperson for Wood County Schools said both auctions will be held on-site.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.