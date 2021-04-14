Advertisement

McKinley, Worthington Elementary buildings heading to auction

By Zach Shrivers
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 8:34 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Board of Education decided Tuesday night to publicly auction off two former elementary schools.

In a five-nothing vote, the board decided to sell the buildings that used to be Worthington Elementary School and McKinley Elementary School.

Both buildings head to sale on April 30th.

Worthington will be bid on at 10 a.m. and McKinley will be bid on at 1 p.m.

A spokesperson for Wood County Schools said both auctions will be held on-site.

