Mon Power starts tree-trimming project in West Virginia

By Laura Bowen
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Mon Power has begun it’s 2021 tree-trimming program in West Virginia.

About 70 million dollars will be put into clearing vegetation surrounding 5,700 miles of Mon Power power lines according to Spokesperson Will Boye. He explained that overgrown trees and vegetation often have diseased or dying limbs. These limbs are prone to falling on top of power lines during storms, causing bigger issues.

Boye said, “Fallen limbs and trees coming into contact with our power lines and equipment is one of the main culprits for power outages in West Virginia and all of our operating areas.”

This will be impacting Wood, Ritchie, and Calhoun counties of our viewing area.

In a press release, Mon Power pointed out that total customer outage minutes have dropped by over 40% since the first full year of its tree-trimming program.

The trimming project runs on a four year cycle. At the end of each four year cycle, all of Mon Power’s power lines will have been reached through the project.

Even if you are not in the 5,700 miles covered, if you see a worrisome tree around your power lines, Mon Power will fix it for free, if you give them a call. This is according to Boye.

