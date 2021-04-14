Obituary: Christopher Noel Scott

Christopher Noel Scott, 53, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away the morning of April 11, 2021 after a long illness.

He was born on November 4, 1967 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Parkersburg, WV. He graduated from Parkersburg South High School in 1986. He then graduated from West Virginia University at Parkersburg with a degree in Industrial Maintenance and obtained multiple certifications in welding, and had a successful career in the oil and gas industry.

Chris loved any activity that allowed him to be outside; hunting, fishing, camping, and especially extreme fire-building, to name a few. He was a lifetime member of the NRA. He coached TRI-C baseball teams and Ravenswood softball teams for several years. Above all else, Chris loved his family, friends, and dogs, who he considered part of his family. He was the type of man who would always show up, that those he cared about could depend on. He would do anything in his power to help those he loved.

He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Jodi; their three children, Ethan, Luke, Hallie; dogs, Sidney, Roxy, Heidi; parents, Anita and Paul (Johnny) Scott; older brother, Paul (Susie) Scott; younger sister, Heather Campbell; mother in law, Emily Greathouse (Richard Johnson); father-in-law, Danny Greathouse; two sister-in laws, Jill Lane, Jessica (Kerry) Anthony; as well as several loving aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Chris is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Ted and Wilma Riddle; paternal grandparents, Paul and Winifred Scott; sister in law, Jaime Greathouse.

Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday April 16, 2021 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 12 p.m. Saturday April 17, 2021 at the funeral home with Pastor Patrick Riddle officiating, with visitation one hour prior to service. Entombment will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. An online guestbook is available for condolences at www.sunsetparkersburg.com

Sunset Memorial Funeral Home is honored to assist the Scott family.

