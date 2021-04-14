Obituary: Christopher Noel Scott

Christopher Noel Scott, 53, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away the morning of April 11, 2021 after a long, well-fought battle against kidney disease and diabetes.

Chris was born on November 4, 1967 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Parkersburg, WV. He graduated from Parkersburg South High School in 1986. He then graduated from West Virginia University at Parkersburg with a degree in Industrial Maintenance and obtained multiple certificates in welding, and had a successful career in the oil and gas industry.

Chris loved any activity that allowed him to be outside; hunting, fishing, camping, and especially extreme fire-building, to name a few. He was a lifetime member of the NRA. He coached Tri-C baseball teams and Ravenswood softball teams for several years. Above all else, Chris loved his family, friends, and dogs, who he considered part of his family. He was the type of man who would always show up, that those he cared about could depend on. He would do anything in his power to help those he loved.

Chris is survived by his wife of 19 years, Jodi, and their three children, Ethan, Luke, and Hallie, and their dogs Sidney, Roxy, and Heidi. He is also survived by his parents, Anita and Paul (aka Johnny) Scott, as well as his older brother Paul (Susie) Scott, and younger sister Heather Campbell. He is also survived by several loving aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews.

Chris is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Ted and Wilma Riddle, and paternal grandparents, Paul and Winifred Scott, and his sister-in-law, Jaime Greathouse.

Visitation begins Friday, April 16 from 5pm till 8pm, and Saturday, April 17, from 11am till noon at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home in Parkersburg, WV on DuPont Road, with a funeral service and internment to follow on Saturday after visitation.

