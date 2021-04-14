Obituary: Dorothy Ash

Dorothy Ash 87, of Elizabeth WV, passed away April 13, 2021 at the Willows Care Center of Parkersburg WV

She was the Daughter of the late Chester and Clover (Valentine) Bell.

A member of Pine Twist Baptist Church.

Enjoyed playing cards and pitching horseshoes.

Survived by her son Jerry (Debbie) Ash and daughter Jo Ann (Curtis) Bowie.

Grandchildren: Nathan (Teresa) Ash, Heather (Jon) Turner, Pamela (Joe) Hendrickson, Teresa (James) Doak and Curtis (Shelia) Bowie 6 Great grandchildren. One sister Sharon Hutchinson

In addition to both her parents she was preceded in death by 1 son Larry Ash, Sisters Betty Layfield and Elma Lee Morris.

Brothers Bill And Carl Bell. Grandson Bobby Ash and Infant Great grandchild.

Services will be Noon, Saturday April 17, 2021 at Matheny Whited Funeral Home of Elizabeth WV.

Visitation will be 4-8 Friday April 16, 2021 at the Funeral Home.

interment at Pine Twist Cemetery.

