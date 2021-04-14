Obituary: Jerry D. Furr

Jerry D. Furr, 72 of Vienna, WV, passed away April 12, 2021 at Camden Clark Medical Center following a brief illness. He was born in Glenville, WV, on July 19, 1948 to the late Orville and Mary Jane Furr.

He graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1966 and joined the United States Army. Jerry completed basic training at Ft. Knox, Kentucky and served at Ft. Ord, California. Upon completion of his service he remained in California for 2 years and then returned to the Parkersburg area joining his father’s business, Furr Masonry. After his father’s retirement, Jerry managed the company until his retirement in 2011.

Jerry loved working on cars and trucks. He enjoyed racing his monster truck in local mud races and was an avid fan of NASCAR Racing. Jerry enjoyed deer hunting and being outdoors. He had an infectious smile, loved sitting on his porch listening to country music and enjoying an adult beverage with his friends.

He is survived by his companion Rhonda “Cookie” Kaptis; his brother, Mark Furr of High Point, NC; and several cousins, one niece and two nephews.

In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by his sister, Beverly Diane Hays.

A private family service will be conducted later this summer. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna is honored to serve the Furr family.

