Obituary: Marie Shepard

Marie Shepard, 90, of Parkersburg, WV passed away April 13, 2021 at Cedar Grove Assisted Living in Parkersburg,

She was born May 14, 1930 in Waverly, WV, a daughter of the late Spencer Adams and Nellie Vaughn Adams Shepard.

Marie worked for Fenton Art Glass as a selector and packer for nearly 50 years. She enjoyed sewing, traveling to Daytona Beach, FL. and spending time with family, especially her grandchildren. Marie was a member of the 14th Avenue Gospel Mission for 80 years and was active in the Women’s Auxiliary.

She is survived by one daughter, Janet M. Kerr (Roger) of Rockport; a sister Geraldine Mohr of Alabama; three grandchildren, Scott Kerr (Kayla) of Parkersburg, Amanda Windland (James) of Williamstown and Jessica Lawrence (J.P.) of Carmichaels, PA; and four great grandchildren, Riley Windland, Morgan Lawrence, Mason Lawrence and Grant Lawrence.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Delbert O. Shepard; and two brothers, Everett Adams and Don Adams.

Funeral services will be conducted 1:00 p.m. Friday, April 16, 2021 at the 14th Avenue Gospel Mission Church, 4124 14th Avenue, Parkersburg, with Pastor Tim Burch officiating. Burial will follow in the Evergreen South Cemetery. Marie’s family will receive friends from 5-8 pm Thursday at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, 2333 Pike Street, south Parkersburg and two hours prior to the service Friday at the church.

In compliance with CDC guidelines, face masks are required and social distancing will be observed.

