Obituary: Michael Shane Arnett

Michael Shane Arnett, 49, of Belpre, Ohio passed away Monday, April 5, 2021.

He is survived by his parents Regina Eddy of Belpre, OH and Michael Arnett of South Carolina; daughter Talarie Arnett (Josh Adkins); son Michael Arnette; grandson Joshua Adkins; brother Jerry (Kimberly) Wright II and several cousins, aunts, uncles and nieces.

Shane made his life career working at the Lakes Golf and Country Club. He loved working outdoors.

Funeral services will be Friday, April 16, 2021 at 11 AM at Roberts Funeral Home - East Lawn Chapel, 27880 State Route 7, Marietta, OH 45750, with Pastor Melvin Adams officiating. Burial will follow at Newport Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to assist the family with expenses.

