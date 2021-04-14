Obituary: Randall Lee “Randy” Uppole

Randall Lee “Randy” Uppole, 68, of Parkersburg passed away at his residence.

He was born May 28, 1952 in Parkersburg, a son of the late Alfred Ray Uppole Sr. and Betty Lee Bauman Uppole. Randy enjoyed working on mowers, cars and computers and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his son, Todd J. Uppole (Melissa) of Williamstown; siblings, Alfred Ray Uppole Jr. (Paula) of Parkersburg, Johnny Uppole of Lubeck, Patti Sue Uppole of Williamstown and David D. Uppole (Cindy) of Marietta; grandchildren, Pamela Uppole and Harley Watson and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Randy was preceded in death by his wife, Pamela Modesitt Uppole.

Graveside services will be held at the Harper Hill Cemetery. Times will be announced.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna is honored to serve the Uppole family.

