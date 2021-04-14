Obituary: William Burl Nichols

William Burl Nichols, 86, of Spencer, died Saturday, March 20, 2021, from injuries received in a house fire, on Ripley Road, Reedy.

He was born March 28, 1934, in Smithfield District, Roane County, the son of the late Benjamin H. and Rebecca Ray Nichols.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Willington, Norville and Alfred Nichols; sisters, Ethel Nichols and Betty Longsworth.

He was a retired employee of Maytag Corporation.

Survivors include a son, William Burl “Bill” Nichols, Jr. of Carrollton, Ohio; daughters, Kathleen Passwaters and Rebecca Morse both of Brunswick, Ga.; sister, Roberta Barnhouse of Virginia.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 21 at the Otto Cemetery, Otto, with the Rev. John Means officiating.

There will be no visitation.

John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be shared at www.taylorfuneralhomeinc.com

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.