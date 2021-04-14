Advertisement

Parkersburg HS class interviews horse racing trainer, Bob Baffert

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg High School students got a chance to speak with one of the biggest names in horse racing.

Horse racing trainer Bob Baffert spoke to the school’s sports in American culture class today.

Baffert has been a trainer for nearly half a century!

He has trained many horses—including two triple crown winners—one in 20-15 and one in 20-18.

The sports in American culture class puts an emphasis on highlighting different sports in America, not just the popular ones.

“Obviously the kids are most interested in football and basketball and baseball. But kind of the point of the class is to see how important it is to society in all different athletics. So, we’ve tried to focus on golf and tennis and horse racing and things they don’t know much about,” says Parkersburg high school teacher, Sam Vincent.

Baffert took questions from the class many of them on how he trains horses, how he picks his jockeys, and the Kentucky derby, an event he has won six times.

His advice to the students is to always be curious and ask questions.

