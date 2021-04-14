Parkersburg to restrict fishing ahead of annual derby

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - There will be no fishing at City Park or Southwood Park this Thursday through Saturday while city officials prepare for and hold the annual fishing derby.

Trout are being stocked in the ponds at the parks for kids to compete for during Saturday’s derby.

Mayor Tom Joyce said all fishing in the city will be restricted until 1 p.m. Saturday, when the derby is scheduled to end.

The derby will be returning for its 40th year after being cancelled by coronavirus last year.

