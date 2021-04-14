Advertisement

Biden to address joint session of Congress on April 28

President Joe Biden speaks during an event on COVID-19 vaccinations and the response to the...
President Joe Biden speaks during an event on COVID-19 vaccinations and the response to the pandemic, in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, Monday, March 29, 2021, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will address a joint session of Congress for the first time on April 28.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi extended the invitation to Biden on Tuesday, “to share your vision for addressing the challenges and opportunities of this historic moment.” The White House said Biden accepted the invitation.

The speech will come just before Biden’s 100th day in office, and will provide him an opportunity to update the American public on his progress toward fulfilling his promises. It will also give him a chance to make the case for the $2.3 trillion infrastructure package he unveiled earlier this month, which the House is aiming to pass by July 4.

Traditionally all members of Congress and guests gather for a joint session in the House, the larger of the two chambers. However, the address is certain to look different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Social distancing restrictions have been in place during the pandemic that require House lawmakers to conduct floor votes and other business in smaller groups, rather than convening hundreds in the chamber at once. Masks are required and the public visitors galleries, usually filled for such an event, have been closed during most of the pandemic.

Details on the Capitol’s preparation for the event were not immediately available.

Presidents don’t deliver a State of the Union address to Congress until their second year in office.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crystal Dawn Burke
Ex-Marietta Middle School basketball coach jailed on sex charges
Smoke escapes from the crawl space under the house.
Fire damages home in Washington County
One police officer was hospitalized for severe smoke inhalation but has since been released.
Fire causes significant damage at Society Manor
April Ellis is charged with DUI, possession, and leaving the scene of an accident.
Parkersburg woman arrested after 2-car crash
Parkersburg teen wins West Virginia state Youth of the Year
Parkersburg teen wins West Virginia state Youth of the Year

Latest News

Brooklyn Center's mayor announces two resignations in response to the Daunte Wright shooting.
GRAPHIC: Minnesota cop, police chief resign 2 days after Black motorist’s death
FILE - This undated photo released by the FBI shows Kristin Smart, the California Polytechnic...
‘Prime suspect’ arrested in Kristin Smart’s 1996 disappearance
Longtime suspect arrested in connection with 1996 disappearance of Kristin Smart
FILE - In this March 9, 2021 file photo, first lady Jill Biden speaks at Naval Air Station...
White House: First lady Jill Biden to undergo ‘procedure’