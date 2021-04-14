Advertisement

‘The Basketball Tournament’ coming to W.Va. in July

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston will play host to a major basketball tournament this summer featuring two West Virginian teams.

Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin made the announcement that The Basketball Tournament (TBT) will take place at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center July 17 – July 21 and will be televised live on ESPN.

“This tournament is not just bringing great basketball, but it’s bringing hope to our families, restaurants, bars, and our shops, especially in the downtown area. We needed this,” Goodwin said. " We will continue to go after tournaments and events like this to get back to make sure our vendors and folks here in Charleston see the return on investments that we’re making. "

It is one of four host cities for the regional tournaments.

The organization says the event is a tournament for alumni and retired players; they compete against each other for a $1 million prize.

According to the release, members of the Best Virginia, West Virginia University alumni’s team, and Herd That, Marshall University’s alumni team, will begin their quest in the West Virginia Regional at the Coliseum and Convention Center.

Fans will be in attendance.

To purchase tickets, click here.

