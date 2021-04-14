The Children’s Listening Place spreads awareness during Child Abuse Prevention Month

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - April is Child Abuse Prevention Month and The Children’s Listening Place is working to bring justice, hope and healing to victims while also spreading awareness.

The Children’s Listening Place is a child advocacy center that provides a welcoming environment for children to go and tell their story.

“We conduct interviews with children who are the alleged victims of any type of abuse or neglect,” says forensic interviewer Allie Hammer. We also provide them with resources, information about how to get resources from the community. We also provide therapy here on site. We also provide medical exams for children who have experienced sexual abuse.”

To spread awareness during Child Abuse Prevention Month, the organization has placed blue and silver pinwheels in several locations throughout the community. The pinwheels symbolize the happy childhoods and bright future that all children deserve.

The organization is also putting child abuse facts and things people can be on the lookout for on its Facebook Page.

Officials say it’s important to know the signs of child abuse to help prevent it from happening.

“If a child in your life starts being afraid of certain people or places,” explains Hammer. “Of course, if they disclose anything to you about any type of abuse or uncomfortable feelings, they have towards anybody in their life. As well as any marks on their body, any bruising, anything like that. Mostly change in behavior or change in affect.”

Anyone who sees signs of child abuse can report it by calling the West Virginia Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-352-6513.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.