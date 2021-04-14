Advertisement

The Children’s Listening Place spreads awareness during Child Abuse Prevention Month

By Hannah Stutler
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - April is Child Abuse Prevention Month and The Children’s Listening Place is working to bring justice, hope and healing to victims while also spreading awareness.

The Children’s Listening Place is a child advocacy center that provides a welcoming environment for children to go and tell their story.

“We conduct interviews with children who are the alleged victims of any type of abuse or neglect,” says forensic interviewer Allie Hammer. We also provide them with resources, information about how to get resources from the community. We also provide therapy here on site. We also provide medical exams for children who have experienced sexual abuse.”

To spread awareness during Child Abuse Prevention Month, the organization has placed blue and silver pinwheels in several locations throughout the community. The pinwheels symbolize the happy childhoods and bright future that all children deserve.

The organization is also putting child abuse facts and things people can be on the lookout for on its Facebook Page.

Officials say it’s important to know the signs of child abuse to help prevent it from happening.

“If a child in your life starts being afraid of certain people or places,” explains Hammer. “Of course, if they disclose anything to you about any type of abuse or uncomfortable feelings, they have towards anybody in their life. As well as any marks on their body, any bruising, anything like that. Mostly change in behavior or change in affect.”

Anyone who sees signs of child abuse can report it by calling the West Virginia Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-352-6513.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

April Ellis is charged with DUI, possession, and leaving the scene of an accident.
Parkersburg woman arrested after 2-car crash
A section of State Route 7 near Danas Run Road in Newport was closed Wednesday afternoon...
UPDATE: Three injured in wreck near Newport
Crystal Dawn Burke
Ex-Marietta Middle School basketball coach jailed on sex charges
Robin Null
Obituary: Robin E. Null
Roger Rutter
Alleged drug ring leader arraigned under $1 million bond

Latest News

Man taken to the hospital after gun accidentally fires in Middleport, Ohio
Former police officer Kim Potter has been arrested and charged in the killing of Daunte Wright.
Former officer charged in Daunte Wright killing
WTAP News @ 6 - Williamstown hosts Wirt in Class AA sectionals
WTAP News @ 6 - Williamstown hosts Wirt in Class AA sectionals
WTAP News @ 6 - PHS hosts Hurricane in Class AAA sectionals
WTAP News @ 6 - PHS hosts Hurricane in Class AAA sectionals
WTAP News @ 6 - South hosts St. Albans in Class AAA sectionals
WTAP News @ 6 - South hosts St. Albans in Class AAA sectionals