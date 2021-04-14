Advertisement

West Virginia Motor Speedway set for first races since 2013

By Ryan Wilson
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (WTAP) -

For the first time since 2013, the West Virginia Motor Speedway will be holding racing events this summer.

The first event will be called, “The Return”, and it will take place Sunday, April 25.

The main event will include the Iron Man super series, and the race winner will take home $8,000.

Crews have been working at the site since August, and are making final preparations for the big summer ahead.

It is all in an effort to restore the Speedway to it’s former glory, and return a large tourist attraction to Wood County.

“We’re looking forward to bringing a facility to Parkersburg and Wood County that people can enjoy to come to,” said Cody Watson of W.V.M.S. Promotions L.L.C. “It’s something that this community can embrace. We’ve really put a lot of effort and stuff into this place. And so, if we can bring it back and get all of Wood County out here to support, that will make us really happy.”

Tickets for “The Return” will be $25 for General Admission, and children age 10 and under will be free of charge.

