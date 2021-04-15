Advertisement

Apple studies whether Apple Watch can detect COVID-19, flu

The company is teaming up with medical researchers to see if its devices can predict early...
The company is teaming up with medical researchers to see if its devices can predict early signs of respiratory illnesses, like the flu or coronavirus.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Apple is trying to find out if your iPhone or Apple Watch can detect COVID-19.

The company is teaming up with medical researchers to see if its devices can predict early signs of respiratory illnesses, like the flu or coronavirus.

Information being collected for the study includes heart rate, blood oxygen, sleep patterns and even handwashing.

The six-month study will use volunteers from the Seattle area.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A section of State Route 7 near Danas Run Road in Newport was closed Wednesday afternoon...
UPDATE: Three injured in wreck near Newport
April Ellis is charged with DUI, possession, and leaving the scene of an accident.
Parkersburg woman arrested after 2-car crash
Open sign
Busy Bee Restaurant opens new location
The Dirt Track at the Mineral Wells West Virginia Motor Speedway will open on April 25
West Virginia Motor Speedway set for first races since 2013
Eight federal arrest warrants issued in Athens County for drug charges

Latest News

FILE - In this June 26, 2015 file photo, a man holds a U.S. and a rainbow flag outside the...
Alaska denied benefits to gay couples despite court rulings
At the beginning of the pandemic, many people became more sedentary, may have turned to food...
Study looks at weight gain during pandemic
Forecast for April 15th
Forecast for April 15th
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, rioters try to break through a police barrier at the...
Capitol Police watchdog says force needs a ‘culture change’
FILE - In this Tuesday, April 6, 2021 file photo, Jacob Perea, 7, left, and Juan Perea, 9, hold...
Chicago mayor calls for calm before release of video showing officer fatally shooting 13-year-old