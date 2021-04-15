Divisions Department Store has been torn down

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A building that has been in South Parkersburg for a long time has been torn down.

Crews spent Thursday demolishing the building that use to be the Divisions Department Store.

The store, which was at the corner of 11th Avenue and Division Street closed early last year.

There is no word yet about what will go there in its place.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.