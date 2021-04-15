Advertisement

Divisions Department Store has been torn down

By Hannah Stutler
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A building that has been in South Parkersburg for a long time has been torn down.

Crews spent Thursday demolishing the building that use to be the Divisions Department Store.

The store, which was at the corner of 11th Avenue and Division Street closed early last year.

There is no word yet about what will go there in its place.

